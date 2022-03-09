Peace-building conference takes place in Belfast

Schoolchildren from Wellington College, Our Lady and St Patrick’s College, Knock and youth representatives from Belfast City Youth Forum were among those attending a special event in Belfast, looking at the role of children and young people in peace-building.

The PEACE IV ‘Future Peace-builders – My Future of NI’ conference took place at The MAC Belfast.

Keynote speaker was Dr Michael McGill, Founding Director of Young Peace-builders.

Young Peace-builders’ mission is to help more young people become more effective peace-builders. According to the organisation, children and youth encounter many roadblocks hindering their peace-building potential and it works to remove these and build bridges to strengthen peace-building capacity. Dr McGill has worked across the world including in the US and Uganda.

The conference was facilitated by journalist Judith Hill with Councillor John Kyle, Chair of Belfast City Council’s Shared City Partnership, opening the event.

Councillor Kyle said: “Children and young people is one of three main themes of our PEACE IV Programme which aims to enhance positive relations in the city. I want to thank the speakers and all the young people who attended and contributed to this special conference, including members of our own Belfast City Youth Council.”

The conference was one of Belfast City Council’s PEACE IV events. The PEACE IV Local Action Plan has been funded through the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, which is managed by The Special EU Programmes Body. Match-funding has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

For more information on Belfast PEACE IV, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/peaceiv