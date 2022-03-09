The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to be marked with programme of events for Belfast

Belfast councillors have agreed a programme of events which will take place over the extended bank holiday weekend in June (2-5 June) to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

City Hall will be lit up purple and Belfast will light a special jubilee beacon to mark the Royal milestone.

On Saturday 4 June, 2 Royal Avenue will be transformed into 1950s Belfast, allowing visitors to take a step back in time and get a flavour of life in the city 70 years ago.

The event will showcase some of the city’s best local talent through photography, film, fashion, song and storytelling, taking a creative look at people’s lives in Belfast in 1952, and the café will have a specially-adapted 1950s menu.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Kate Nicholl, said: “This is such a remarkable milestone for Her Majesty The Queen and this programme of events will give people the opportunity to be part of the jubilee weekend celebrations that are happening here and across the UK, with lots of free activities planned.”

Among the other weekend activities planned will be themed tea dances, a Big Community lunch and a service of thanksgiving at St Anne’s Cathedral.

Councillors have also agreed a funding programme for community events with groups able to access up to £2,000 to organise an event over The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend (2-5 June). More information on the application process will be available via the council’s website www.belfastcity.gov.uk/jubilee and on social media channels in the coming weeks.

For more info, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/jubilee