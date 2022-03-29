The Time is NOW for NOW Group graduates

Today, 29th March 2022, the NOW Group celebrates the graduation of over 200 young adult participants from its range of bespoke academies, at a ceremony held on Tuesday 29th March at the City Hall, Belfast.

The graduation, hosted by radio presenter, Cate Conway, was attended by Alderman Tom Haire, the Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, NOW Group staff and participants family members who travelled from across Northern Ireland to attend the special day.

Graduating from a range of 12 bespoke academies, including warehousing, digital, retail, tourism, cleaning, business admin and employability, the 211 graduating participants have waited eagerly for their graduation day, for almost two years, following the postponement of the 2020 event due to the pandemic.

The NOW Group is a social enterprise that works to help people with learning difficulties, disabilities and autism gain qualifications and essential life and work skills and supports them to move into jobs with a future. Providing a range of services, the work is about social inclusion and leads to the people they work with having better health, a better education and a brighter future.

In the past year, the NOW Group has supported over 1,540 participants through its initiatives. Along with the 12 bespoke academies they also offer soft skills programmes and in the past year have run over 1,000 courses. Over 50% of the participants have gone on to gain paid employment as a result of the training and are employed across the sectors and with a variety of companies ranging from Leaf IT, Danske Bank, Galgorm Collection and Loaf Catering.