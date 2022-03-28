Theatre Experience Highlights Environmental Issues To Primary Schools

Lyric Theatre Creative Learning Department has announced a 5-week tour of primary schools in 11 council areas of their eco-project ‘A Walk is Not Just A Walk’ following a special performance at the Lyric Naughton Studio to invited schools which was attended by Environment Minister, Edwin Poots MLA. Sponsored by Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, the production highlights the environmental issues affecting life in Northern Ireland.

In spring 2020, ‘A Walk is Not Just A Walk’ written by Jess Williams and Michael Beigel, toured primary schools across Northern Ireland reaching an audience of 1,500 young people. The short play aims to raise awareness of littering and plastic pollution. Pupils are invited to watch this innovative, engaging piece of physical theatre that offers a fresh new approach to learning about the environment.

Bringing the theatre experience right into the classroom, the Lyric Creative Learning Team support teachers, inspire primary-aged children with lively workshops related to their main stage productions. These partnerships are tailored to meet the needs of schools and offer opportunities for classes to visit the Lyric.

In attendance at the opening show was Environment Minister, Edwin Poots MLA. Minister Poots commented: “I am delighted to be in attendance today to witness this performance of the Lyric Theatre’s Eco-Project. Funding provided by my Department has enabled production and delivery of this new theatre piece for Key Stage 2 pupils across Northern Ireland and provides a good example of DAERA undertaking a unique approach to behaviour change. It is a powerful and entertaining performance delivering a positive behaviour change message to our children in relation to littering, recycling and single use plastics. Taking this piece of theatre to over 40 primary schools across Northern Ireland will ensure important environmental messages in respect of littering and recycling are delivered not only to the 3000 plus school children the future guardians of our environment, but to a much wider audience when they carry that message home to their families and further afield.”

Erin Hoey, Creative Learning Manager at Lyric Theatre, added:“We are delighted to be partnering with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs again to deliver this exciting, environmental project to primary school audiences. This will be one of the Creative Learning department’s biggest educational ventures to date and we are looking forward to touring a newly devised piece which has such an important, topical message.”

For further information on Lyric Creative Learning visit https://lyrictheatre.co.uk/creative-learning/ Follow Lyric Learning on Twitter @LyricLearning.