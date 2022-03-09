Work starts on €6.5 million women’s centre on International Women’s Day

Construction has started on the new Shankill Shared Women’s Centre to coincide with International Women’s Day 2022.

The €6.5 million EU-funded centre for women and their families near Lanark Way will be the new home for Shankill Women’s Centre. It will be shared with Clonard Women’s Group, enabling a broad range of services to be delivered jointly to women and families from both communities.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Kate Nicholl, said: “This will be an incredible new asset for the local community when it opens. It will provide education, training, health awareness, childcare and a range of other activities for women and their families in a welcoming, safe and comfortable environment.”

“Almost two years to the day after officially announcing details of the project, it is great to see work now getting underway. It is also extremely fitting that it coincides with International Women’s Day. As well as acting as a catalyst for the regeneration of this area, the new shared facilities will bring communities together so that they can build a positive future together. I wish them every success in the future.”

The Belfast City Council-led project is being funded through the EU’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) with match-funding provided by the Department for Communities in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

