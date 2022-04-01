Belfast Chamber Host Bank of England Governor on Visit to City

Belfast Chamber have hosted a business breakfast with the Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey.

Commenting after the roundtable, which involved a number of Belfast business leaders from a wide range of sectors, Belfast Chamber Chief Executive Simon Hamilton said, “Belfast Chamber are delighted to have been able to host this engagement between some of our members and the Governor of the Bank of England during his visit to Northern Ireland.

Belfast Chamber strongly believes that our city’s economy has a bright future ahead of it but issues around labour supply, business costs and the cost of living are worrying and most definitely impacting upon our members.

The opportunity to hear directly from the Governor and share with him the experiences of businesses in Belfast was invaluable at a time when our economy is emerging from the pandemic but also facing a number of new challenges”.