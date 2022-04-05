Club Mixers are ‘right on track’ with support of Down Royal Racecourse

Down Royal has secured a new partnership with soft drinks brand, Britvic.

The agreement sees Britvic Northern Ireland become the racecourse’s exclusive soft drinks partner throughout its annual race calendar and their iconic mixer brand Club Mixers become the official sponsor of the May Day race meeting set to take place on Monday 2nd May 2022.

The partnership with Down Royal includes naming rights for The Club Mixers May Day race meeting and sees direct promotional and marketing support of the full Britvic brand portfolio, including sponsorship of all seven race titles.

Down Royal Director of Sales & Marketing, Claire Rutherford said: “We are thrilled to partner with such a dynamic soft drinks company as Britvic and are excited to grow the relationship both on and off the track.

“Britvic’s brands are steeped in history, and they share our passion for helping people to enjoy life’s everyday moments. We are always looking to work with local brands who share our commitment to developing authentic and elevated experiences for racegoers and the Club Mixers brand is the perfect fit for us.

“Through this new partnership we hope to enhance the race-going experience and give people an extra reason to visit Down Royal and to keep coming back.”

Brian Greer, Marketing Manager, Club Mixers said: “We are very excited about this new partnership with Down Royal which gives us a perfect platform to showcase the attributes of heritage, quality and reliability associated with our Club Mixers portfolio.

“We look forward to engaging with the thousands of avid racegoers who attend the racecourse throughout the year and to encouraging them to explore the expertly crafted Club Mixers range which are the perfect accompaniment to a wide range of popular gins, vodkas, whiskeys or delicious on their own.”

The first race at Down Royal will take place at 2pm.

Gates open at 12 noon. Admission is £20 and tickets are available at the turnstiles on arrival. Children under 14 go free and free car parking is available.

For further information on upcoming race meetings at Down Royal visit www.downroyal.com/fixtures-tickets/