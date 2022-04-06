Dress to Impress at Balmoral Show

The Balmoral Show is on the lookout for the most appropriately dressed country lady and gent as popular competition returns to Balmoral Park, Lisburn on Saturday 14th May 2022.

This year the competition will be judged by Cool FM presenter and former Miss NI Katharine Walker. Dubarry of Ireland and Ireland’s Blue Book will also return as sponsors of this popular competition that will crown both the Best Dressed Lady and Gent of the 2022 Show.

Speaking ahead of the competition, Katharine commented, “I am thrilled to be judging the most appropriately dressed Lady and Gent at this year’s Balmoral Show. I’m looking forward to meeting finalists whose attention to detail and authentic style will make them worthy winners.”

With some fabulous prizes on offer including, a stylish country outfit from Dubarry and a luxury stay provided by Ireland’s Blue Book, Show Organisers are encouraging visitors to dress to impress in their best country attire on Saturday 14th May. Entrants should make their way to the registration marquee, located next to the Downtown Show Stage on from 10am-1pm with the final will taking place at 2pm on the Downtown Show Stage.

The 153rd Balmoral Show will take place from Wednesday 11th May to Saturday 14th May 2022 at Balmoral Park, Lisburn and promised to be a fun day out for the entire family. Come along and visit us this year, whether you’re from the city or countryside, a first-time visitor or repeat show-goer, we hope to see you there.

To find out more about the Balmoral Show visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok. Please note, all tickets must be purchased online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk.