Epionce Luminous Eye Serum Review

Our beauty editor, Joanne Harkness reviews the Epionce Luminous Eye Serum.

Voted the number one anti-ageing skincare in the United States, award-winning skincare brand Epionce has launched their new, transformative Luminous Eye Serum in Northern Ireland. I had heard rave reviews about Epionce skincare with people rating the remarkable results, so I couldn’t wait to try it for myself.

The eye serum came perfectly packaged in a beautiful floral toiletry bag, this alone even brightened my day! I have an established skincare routine, using a moisturising serum and my early defence anti-ageing moisturiser every morning and evening. However, a good eye cream was something that was missing and with the under-eye area being the most delicate part of the face, it was a step in my routine that I shouldn’t be forgetting.

The serum comes in a pump bottle, which I love as you can get the most out of the product with no waste. Immediately the serum felt silky and hydrating to the touch, which made it very refreshing to apply.

I would have puffiness around my eyes when I wake up and I found that applying the serum in the morning really helped with this. Skincare products rarely give instant results, but for this aspect it really did. My eyes appeared brighter and more awake…which can be hard on a groggy Monday morning!

My eyes would be easily irritated, sometimes just applying eye makeup can make my eyes itchy and red. With this in mind I always aim to use gentle products with gentle ingredients. I could be reassured that the Epionce serum would deliver this as it was sulphate-free and paraben-free. It contains a range of natural ingredients such as; astragalus extract, watermelon, spilanthes, lentils, red algae and cacao.

One of the earliest signs of ageing can be lines, or ‘crow’s feet’ wrinkles around the eye area. Of course it is a natural part of ageing and can be a beautiful expression of years of smiling, however it can still knock your confidence when the lines starting to appear. I find that the lines around my eyes become particularly prominent when wearing makeup and heavier foundations, however this serum has provided the perfect base to reduce the appearance of these lines.

As someone with very fair skin I am also a big advocate for wearing SPF and sun protection, so I was thrilled that one of the key benefits of the eye serum was protection against visible light, as well as blue light and pollution

This serum has now firmly found its place in my skincare regime and with my mum’s birthday around the corner I am thinking it would make the perfect gift!