Experience laid back luxury at Galgorm this Summer

Promising laid-back luxury and award-winning spa offerings set amongst 380 acres of lush parklands, you don’t have to travel far to get away from it all this summer as Northern Ireland’s premier luxury hotel Galgorm is home to those golden memory-making moments.

Inspired by an idyllic woodland location, perched along the River Maine is the globally renowned Thermal Spa Village. Recently named Best Spa Experience within the UK and Ireland at the Condé Nast Johansens UK, Ireland, Europe & the Mediterranean Awards for Excellence 2021, the spa at Galgorm combines award-winning facilities and professional services to create an environment where guests can experience a truly unique spa experience in Northern Ireland this summer.

From spa days and short stays to large group offerings in The Resort’s unique residencies, celebrate the small moments and experience all that Galgorm has to offer this summer.

Take a peek at The Resort’s scorching seasonal offers that are sure to make this summer one to remember.

Shepherd’s Hut Bed & Breakfast

From £230 (based on two people sharing)

Enjoy a rustic but chic hideaway this summer with an overnight stay in one of Galgorm’s unique Shepherd’s Huts. Nestled in Galgorm Wood with the cascading River Maine running alongside, the new Shepherd’s Hut village is the latest addition to Galgorm’s lodging accommodation options.

Succumb to the tranquility of the Thermal Spa Village, with an added special treat of a Celtic Sauna Infusion. A treat for the senses, taking your mind and body to a state of relaxation.

Retire to your hut at sundown to light up the outdoor fire pit and enjoy a night cap, watching the summer sun set over the River Maine in the privacy of your own unique bath tub, located on the terrace.

After a great night’s sleep, wake up to the sound of the River Maine flowing through The Resort and enjoy a coffee on the terrace, basking in the tranquility of nature. Of course, no stay would be complete without a full Irish breakfast to set you up for the day ahead.

Forest Bathing Experience

From £105 per person

This summer enjoy laid back luxury as you escape for the day to the globally acclaimed Thermal Village. Whether it’s a day out with the girls or a date day with your other half, unwind in the sunshine exploring the award-winning indoor and outdoor facilities. From vitality pools and saunas to salt chambers and the famous snow cabin, there’s plenty to explore this summer.

With a signature cocktail in hand, feel the rays of the sun beam down upon you as you lie back and relax in your private Riverside tub, set in the picturesque location along the River Maine. These tranquil backdrops allow you to spend time with your other half or catch up with friends, making summer memories that last a lifetime. After all summer is… riverside relaxation.

Once you have worked up an appetite, make your way to Elements Café in the heart of the Thermal Village to enjoy a lunch of your choice from the spring/summer seasonal menu.

Linen Merchant’s Residence Bed & Breakfast

From £1,000 (Suitable for up to 10 adults)

Located a stone’s throw away from the Hotel, the Linen Merchant’s Residence offers comfort, privacy and luxury for up to 10 guests in this striking residence, making it the perfect location to gather your friends or family members this summer.

The property houses oodles of character with eclectic furnishings and all the amenities needed to make for a relaxing break. Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or enjoying a summer staycation wine, dine and entertain in the comfort of your own home away from home with everything you could need – and everything you never knew you needed – including a private outdoor hot-tub, two separate lounges and a spacious kitchen.

The Linen Merchants Residence is now dog friendly, so you don’t have to leave your furry friends behind this summer.

One Night Dining Escape

From £295 (based on two people sharing)

Enjoy a luxurious, laid-back short break this summer with an overnight stay in a premier Resort guestroom, complete with complimentary mini bar to cheers to your summer staycation. Succumb to the tranquility of the Thermal Spa Village enjoying the Irish summer weather, with a range of indoor and outdoor spa facilities designed to offer a truly unique spa experience.

After a relaxing day at the spa, indulge in a sumptuous three-course evening meal in Gillies Grill, Fratelli or Castle Kitchen + Bar, before retiring to your room for a night cap. Of course, no stay would be complete without an A La Carte breakfast the following morning, sure to set you up for the day ahead.

For more information or to book please visit https://www.galgorm.com/laid-back-luxury–summer.html or contact reservations@galgorm.com or call 028 2588 1001.