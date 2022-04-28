Retail NI Launch New Ambition Plan for Next Assembly

Retail NI has launched its New Ambition plan today in Omagh which sets out 29 policy priorities for the next Assembly term. The trade body has also urged immediate all-party talks post-election to agree a Programme for Government and form an Executive.

New Ambition has four key sections, Improving Government, Tackling the Cost of Business Crisis, Modern Infrastructure and Better Planning and Addressing the Climate Crisis.

Retail NI President Peter McBride said:

“Launching our New Ambition report in Omagh signals Retail NI’s commitment to campaign for a better deal for our rural towns and villages from Government. A top priority in our report is establishing a Rural Town and Village Infrastructure investment fund to ensure our small and mid-sized town are not left behind”

“Our members want to see a new Executive hit the ground running with a radical Programme for Government and a plan to address the Cost of Living Crisis”.