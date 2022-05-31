BoyleSports to sponsor Ulster Derby and Oaks at Down Royal

Ireland’s largest independent bookmaker, BoyleSports, will be sponsoring the most colourful day of the racing calendar this year at Down Royal Racecourse.

On what will be the first race meeting without any restrictions on site since their three-year investment deal was signed before the Covid-19 pandemic, this partnership gives BoyleSports exclusive naming rights to the two celebrated races at the Summer Festival.

‘The BoyleSports Ulster Derby (Premier Handicap)’ and ‘The BoyleSports Ulster Oaks’ will both take place at Down Royal Racecourse on the second day of the Festival, which has a total prize fund of £170,000.

The long-established two-day Festival, staged on 17th and 18th June, is the highlight of the summer racing calendar at Down Royal.

BoyleSports, a family-owned firm established by John Boyle, opened its first shop in Markethill, County Armagh in 1982. The brand is now firmly established as Ireland’s largest privately owned bookmaker, boasting over 360 shops across Ireland and the UK and an extensive online business operating under the BoyleSports.com brand.

For full details on the Summer Festival of Racing or to book tickets please visitwww.downroyal.com