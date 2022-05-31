Central Belfast Apartments crowned International leading Serviced Apartment Operator

Growth of 150% and investment in the business were just two of the many factors that contributed to Central Belfast Apartments being named as ‘Best Serviced Apartment Operator 1-50 units’ at an international hospitality awards event in London. Pitted against some of the world’s biggest names in hospitality, Central Belfast Apartments scooped one of the top accolades at The Serviced Apartment Awards 2022 and was the only business from Northern Ireland to be named as a winner.



This award is the latest accolade to cement Central Belfast Apartment's reputation as the leading serviced apartment operator in Northern Ireland. Founder and Managing Director of Central Belfast Apartments, Dave Cordner comments:

“Our commitment doesn’t stop at creating happy guest experiences, we are dedicated to raising professional standards in the local short-term lets industry and in playing a part in the development of Northern Ireland’s tourism economy.

Explaining why Central Belfast Apartments was a worthy winner, the judges added:

“Here is a team that sparkles with innovative ideas, from their own podcast and knowledge-sharing videos, to deploying Tiktok effectively. A truly impressive effort that has delivered a great return in terms of direct and repeat business, and a strong online reputation. Forward-facing interactions that ensures the customer feels welcome, ready for their stay, and have any issues addressed based on feedback.”

Established in 2016, in just over six years, Dave has grown the business from a one-person team to a thriving company with a portfolio of 50 properties.

As one of Northern Ireland’s most recognised serviced accommodation providers, Central Belfast Apartments offers luxury, affordable, serviced holiday apartments Belfast wide, for both short and long-term stays.

Now in their seventh year, over 250 guests attended the black-tie ceremony, which took place on 10th May at 5 star The Montcalm London Marble Arch.

The Serviced Apartment Awards are the first and only dedicated awards created for and by the international serviced apartment, aparthotel, extended stay and short-term rental industry, and are open to all serviced apartment operators, alliances, providers and suppliers worldwide, recognising excellence at corporate and individual levels. To see a full list of the winners, visit www.servicedapartmentawards.com .