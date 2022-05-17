Help city blossom via Belfast in Bloom 2022 competition

Spring into action and sign up for the annual competition offering awards to encourage more blooms in the city whether they are in a hanging basket, window box, community flowerbed or city street.

The popular competition, hosted by Belfast City Council, has been running for over 25 years, and was launched in Botanic Gardens by the Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Alderman Tom Haire.

Alderman Haire said: “Planting flowers in window boxes or flowerbeds is not only wonderful for our neighbourhoods and streets but Belfast as a whole. It enhances residents’ local environments by adding more colour and brightens up many areas across the city. Gardening is also said to bring physical and mental well-being benefits too.

“Belfast in Bloom has been running for over 25 years and continues to grow in popularity each year. We hope this year’s competition will attract more entries from residents, community groups, local businesses and schools making Belfast even more brighter and beautiful.”

Residents can enter the awards categories for ‘Best Hanging Basket’, ‘Best Window Box’ and ‘Best Front Garden’. Community groups/organisations can enter for ‘Best Community Street’, ‘Best Community Group’ and ‘Best Community Garden’.

Businesses in the city can enter the commercial category for ‘Best Hotel’, ‘Best Public House’, ‘Best Restaurant’, ‘Best Commercial Street’ and ‘Best Commercial Premises’. While local schools can enter for ‘Best Kept School Garden’ in the north, south, east and west of the city.

There is also an Allotment category for ‘Best Individual Allotment’ and ‘Best Allotment Site’ in Belfast.

The competition is free to enter with the closing date for the school awards’ category on Friday 24 June and the closing date for all other categories on Friday 29 July, with judging taking place during August.

Among last year’s winners were the Morning Star, Mourne Seafood, Strandtown Primary School, Edenderry Allotments and Ligoniel Improvement Association.

The Morning Star picked up the ‘Best Public House’ award, Mourne Seafood ‘Best Restaurant’ and the Europa ‘Best Hotel’ awards. Memento received the ‘Best Commercial Premises’ award.

Ligoniel Improvement Association won for ‘Best Community Garden’ and Westland Gardens Community Garden was runner-up in this category. Edenderry Allotments won ‘Best Allotment Site’ and runner-up was Blythefield Allotments.

Among green-fingered residents who scooped top awards were Donna Bates for ‘Best Front Garden’ in west Belfast and John McCall who picked up two awards for ‘Best Window Box’ and ‘Best Hanging Basket’ in north Belfast.

To enter and find out more about Belfast in Bloom 2022, visit the council website at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/belfastinbloom