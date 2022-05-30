Redcastle Oceanfront Golf & Spa Hotel, Inishowen unveils all new-look bedrooms as part of over half a million-euro refurbishment project

The Redcastle Oceanfront Golf & Spa Hotel, Inishowen is set to unveil the results of a complete refurbishment of 90 of their bedrooms in June 2022. The four remaining rooms have already been upgraded to an exceptional standard so this current refurbishment will represent a renewal of the entire bedroom stock. In addition, the wedding and function suite, the Ocean Suite, overlooking Lough Foyle, is also being upgraded.

With over half a million euro already spent and further investment due later in the year this represents a major project for the hotel. It is also a very bold and positive step forward for a hospitality business following the last two years that the industry has endured.

As part of the Harcourt Hotel collection and built on the site of the 18th century Redcastle Estate, the 4-star Redcastle Hotel is an established and popular choice for families, romantic getaways, weddings, golf groups and those exploring Inishowen and Donegal.

The inspiration for the theme of the room refurbishment is not surprisingly taken from the natural environment and spectacular setting on the shores of Lough Foyle. Colours throughout each room reflect the soft earthy tones of this rugged peninsula and watercolour texture carpets further embrace the complexity of land, sea and sky.

Furniture and bedding have been upgraded to ensure unequalled luxury and comfort for guests. Dark hardwood furniture contrasts with soft leather art-deco pieces as the traditional blends with the contemporary.

Technology in the rooms has also been enhanced with the installation of new Android Smart TVs in all rooms. Another little extra that has been added is a coffee machine to give guests that special holiday treat whenever they choose.

The new artwork and photography which adorns each bedroom has been carefully selected from local artists and photographers. Again, it reflects the connection with the local community and the natural environment that the hotel enjoys.

Owen Mc Gee, General Manager at Redcastle Hotel says, ‘we are delighted with the results of our refurbishment so far. This ongoing investment is a strong statement of our hope for the future and of our continued success as one of the most renowned hotels in the northwest of Ireland.’