AVA Festival Returns to Belfast

AVA Belfast has evolved into what is undoubtedly one of the most important festival events in Northern Ireland’s ever-expanding cultural calendar. Across the 3rd and 4th of June for the 2022 edition, AVA invites international icons from the live and electronic worlds to the heart of Belfast city to play alongside the grassroots Southern and Northern Irish talent that inspired AVA from day one.

BICEP, MURA MASA, JON HOPKINS, BIIG PIIG, FLOORPLAN, I HATE MODELS, VTSS, TSHA, SPECIAL REQUEST, GEMMA DUNLEAVY, ROSS FROM FRIENDS (LIVE), OVERMONO (LIVE), LOGIC1000, LSDXOXO, CALIBRE, SHERELLE, PROSPA (LIVE), SAMA’ ABDULHADI, SOICHI TERADA (LIVE), GIANT SWAN (LIVE), CRAZY P (DJ) BKLAVA, KESSLER, JORDAN NOCTURNE, and more will descend on AVA’s new home at the Titanic Slipways.

In what promises to be an emotional affair, Belfast’s biggest electronic export BICEP returns to AVA for their largest homecoming show to date. BICEP’s meteoric fame saw the duo rise from party planners and bloggers to 2x BRIT Award nominees with a UK Number 2 album with their last Ninja Tune release, ISLES. BICEP’s productions are the soundtrack to Belfast city, and AVA are ecstatic to welcome them back to home turf.