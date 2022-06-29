Belfast showcased in NYC

This year marked the 13th annual New York New Belfast conference, which attracts key business and civic leaders from New York and Belfast – and it was the first in person event since 2019. Belfast’s strong innovation credentials were showcased at the New York New Belfast conference in a bid to attract further inward investment.

Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Tina Black who addressed the delegation said: “It’s particularly exciting to be highlighting the planned £1 billion Belfast Region City Deal investment in our infrastructure and growth sectors – in effect, a decade of opportunity. We’re inviting NYC based businesses to take advantage of our unique geography to access European markets and to be part of our journey to become industry world leaders once again, this time, as a hub for innovation.”

Clare Guinness, Innovation District Director with Innovation City Belfast added: “For Innovation City Belfast, the New York New Belfast conference gives us a tremendous opportunity to showcase that change to the world, highlighting the incredible opportunities that now exist in our city.”