Belfast residents came together at a ‘Grand Culture Cafe’ event a 2 Royal Avenue, as part of Belfast City Council’s PEACE IV work. Among those were representatives from the Indian, Chinese, Italian, Spanish, Bulgarian, Polish, Arabic, African and African-Caribbean communities.

The Grand Culture Cafe took place on Friday 17th June and was part of a series from 2019 which celebrated Belfast’s rich cultural diversity. The event shared the traditions, life, food, cultural artefacts and language of diverse cultures that call Belfast their home.

Councillor Mal O’Hara, Deputy Chair of Belfast City Council’s Shared City Partnership, said: “The Culture Cafés have also contributed to the aims of our Good Relations strategy by increasing knowledge of diverse cultures, identities and heritage, creating respect for diversity, fostering an increased sense of belonging and challenging racism and stereotypes too.”

The PEACE IV programme is an EU funded cross-border initiative supporting peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland and the border region. The programme is financed through the European Union and managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

For more information on the programme, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/PEACEIV