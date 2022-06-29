posted on June 29th, 2022

Belfast’s Rich Cultural Diversity


A ‘Grand Culture Café’ took place at 2 Royal Avenue recently to showcase and celebrate Belfast’s rich cultural diversity. The event was held by Belfast City Council as part of its PEACE IV work in the city. Among those attending were (L-R) Ivor Goldberg a member of the Jewish community in the city, Weihong Tu from the Chinese community; Slava Sapsova from the Bulgarian community; Councillor Mal O’Hara, Deputy Chair of Belfast City Council’s Shared City Partnership; Archana Kadam, a member of the Indian community and Arafa Allasri from the Arabic community in the city.
Six-year-old Adhishree Satyajeet Daikwad pictured with the ‘Belonging to Belfast’ publication launched at the Grand Culture Café event in 2 Royal Avenue featuring interviews and information on all the cultures that took part in the Culture Café series. The events showcased and celebrated Belfast’s rich cultural diversity and were held by Belfast City Council as part of its PEACE IV work in the city. The PEACE IV programme is financed through the European Union and managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).
Weihong Tu and Michelle Mo at the Grand Culture Café at 2 Royal Avenue which showcased and celebrated Belfast’s rich cultural diversity. The event was held by Belfast City Council as part of its PEACE IV work in the city. The PEACE IV programme is financed through the European Union and managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

Belfast residents came together at a ‘Grand Culture Cafe’ event a 2 Royal Avenue, as part of Belfast City Council’s PEACE IV work. Among those were representatives from the Indian, Chinese, Italian, Spanish, Bulgarian, Polish, Arabic, African and African-Caribbean communities.

The Grand Culture Cafe took place on Friday 17th June and was part of a series from 2019 which celebrated Belfast’s rich cultural diversity. The event shared the traditions, life, food, cultural artefacts and language of diverse cultures that call Belfast their home. 

Councillor Mal O’Hara, Deputy Chair of Belfast City Council’s Shared City Partnership, said: “The Culture Cafés have also contributed to the aims of our Good Relations strategy by increasing knowledge of diverse cultures, identities and heritage, creating respect for diversity, fostering an increased sense of belonging and challenging racism and stereotypes too.”

The PEACE IV programme is an EU funded cross-border initiative supporting peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland and the border region. The programme is financed through the European Union and managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

For more information on the programme, visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/PEACEIV

 