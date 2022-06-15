Local Business leaders from Version 1, MCS Group, BT and Civica launch children’s charity fundraiser Boycott your Bed to support families as cost-of-living crisis continues

Action for Children Northern Ireland are excited to announce the return of their corporate fundraising event Boycott Your Bed, for the third year running, following the successful launch in 2020. On Friday 7th October, they are inviting businesses from around Northern Ireland to ditch the duvet and make a difference to their local communities.

The Northern Ireland event will take place outside Stormont Estate, and Action for Children are thrilled by the continued support from many enthusiastic businesses across the country, who are part of the Boycott Your Bed Board in Northern Ireland. Led by Chair, Marguerite Clarke from Version 1 and Board members from BT, MCS Group, Civica, Danske Bank, Lyle English Associates, Northern Ireland Civil Service & Liberty IT, the board are currently recruiting for businesses to join them at Stormont for a night under the stars after dinner, a quiz and hearing from local young people helped by Action for Children.

With nine children in every UK school class of 30 living in poverty, sliding into a sleeping bag can make a significant impact for those in need. The money raised would go towards the charity’s continued vital services; ensuring children have the basics – like warm clothes, hot meals and a proper bed, as well as mental health support for vulnerable young people and families.

Regional Fundraising Manager, Action for Children, Cheryl Brown said: “We are delighted to welcome so many local businesses willing to forgo a night of comfort to sleep on the historic Stormont Estate, no matter what the Northern Ireland weather may bring.

“These families suffered disproportionately throughout the pandemic and continue to do so as the cost-of-living crisis escalates. Boycotting your bed means Action for Children can continue to work across the community to ensure children have the safe and happy childhood they deserve.”

Action for Children’s success lies in stepping in early. They make help available so young people do not have to reach crisis point. They deliver a range of services in communities across Northern Ireland and have reached 15,589 children, young people and their families in the last year alone.

Now, those people need help more than ever.

Sign your company up for Boycott your Bed and you will be part of a national movement to help vulnerable children and families. Visit boycottyourbed.co.uk or contact cheryl.brown@actionforchildren.org.uk for further information.