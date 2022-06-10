Cyclists ‘ride on’ as popular event returns to Belfast

The streets of Belfast were taken over by hundreds of cycling enthusiasts on Friday 10th June as Ride on Belfast made a welcome return to the city.

The popular event is part of Bike Week and returned for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Encouraging people to swap four wheels for two wheels, it promotes an active lifestyle through encouraging people to commute by bike.

Belfast’s First Citizen, Councillor Tina Black was at City Hall this morning to welcome cyclists.

She said: “It’s fantastic to see so many people choosing to leave the car at home and hop on their bikes to get into work today. There are so many benefits to cycling – not just in terms of the environment and helping to create a greener city, but also in terms of physical and mental health. I hope that if anyone is commuting by bike for the first time today, they might consider making it a more regular habit.”

Councillor Black added: “Promoting sustainable transport and getting people to think more about embracing sustainable living is one of priorities during my year in office. Events like Ride on Belfast are great at raising awareness and encouraging people to think about ways in which they can live more sustainably. Also, with the cost of living crisis, we know how expensive it is to fill up your car; and while we appreciate cycling to work won’t be possible for everyone, for those who can, we hope today’s event gives them some food for thought, and encourages people of all ages to get on their bike.”

Celebrating its eighth year, the event is organised by Cycul Belfast and supported by Belfast City Council.

For additional information, you can visit the website at www.rideonbelfast.com