Help For Belfast Labour Market

Employability and skills professionals met at St Comgall’s on Divis Street to discuss the ‘Belfast Labour Market Partnership’. The initiative has been launched to improve employability and labour market conditions by working with a wide range of partners, meeting local needs and helping to connect employers with employees.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “The harnessing of local expertise within tailored action plans which address Belfast’s particular needs will help tackle the complex and changing landscape of employability provision.”

Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Michelle Kelly who opened the event explained: “The bottom line is that we want to get people back to work quickly and mitigate the economic impact of Covid-19 on the labour market; empowering people furthest from the labour market to get into employment and succeed, as well as making sure that no-one is left behind.”

Belfast city council have worked with stakeholders to develop the action plan to consider employment supply and demand, education, training and support programmes

The Belfast LMP will focus on providing people with easy to a access, quality information to help them make informed career choices as well as a Labour Market Observatory which will bring information on key elements of Belfasts labour market to one central, freely available source.