posted on June 28th, 2022
Launch of the Hospitality Ulster Workforce Strategy
Hospitality Ulster launched a workforce strategy, which will focus on five main areas of the sector’s labour needs: skills and training, staff wellbeing, recruitment, image of the sector and infrastructure. This will aim to aid in the recovery of the hospitality sector post-pandemic. Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, spoke at the event and explained “To tackle the staffing crisis affecting our industry, we are supporting a culture of training and development, which aims to build a career path with quality job opportunities for all sectors of society.”
