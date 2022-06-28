Queen’s University Announce City Deal Innovation Centres

Queen’s University has taken a major step forward with plans to build three Innovation Centres, with an investment of £200m, as part of the Belfast Region City Deal. The University has appointed a design team for each of the three centres it will lead on in areas including advanced manufacturing, clinical research, and secure, connected digital technologies.

Joanne Clague, Registrar and Chief Operating Officer, Queen’s University, said: “These projects, which build on areas of our research strength, are key to our local economy as they focus on collaborative university-industry R&D to harness additional investment, create new jobs and accelerate inclusive growth.”

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons added: “The Belfast Region City Deal can be a catalyst for innovation and prosperity for Northern Ireland. I am delighted to learn of the progress being made by Queen’s and of the appointment of design teams for the three Innovation Centres. The Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre will be a fantastic example of our higher education institutions collaborating with industry to unlock innovation and apply learnings to solve real-world challenges.”

Public consultation for all three projects will take place over the next few months, with planning applications set to be lodged before the end of this year. The Global Innovation Institute facility is expected to be open by early 2025, with AMIC completed in summer 2025 and iREACH fully operational early in 2026. The Belfast Region City Deal unlocks £1billion of transformative co-investment which will deliver more than 20 highly ambitious projects and programmes, create up to 20,000 new, and better, jobs and help make the region a global investment destination over the next decade and beyond.

