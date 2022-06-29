Tech innovations help tackle loneliness in N.I

As Loneliness Awareness Week draws to a close, an event at Belfast’s Europa Hotel is showcasing how innovative solutions from tech SMEs are having a positive impact on older people’s health, wellbeing and independence. The event is part of the £2.5 million ‘Homes for Healthy Ageing’ programme launched in 2021 in response to the UK Government’s Grand Challenge to ensure people can live longer healthier lives in their own homes.

The Homes for Healthy Ageing showcase is being hosted by a consortium led by Ulster University with Age NI, Belfast City Council, Connected Health Innovation Centre (CHIC), the Health Innovation Research Alliance Northern Ireland (HIRANI), the Market Development Association (MDA), Public Health Agency (PHA) and Queen’s University Belfast (QUB).

The Europa event will share the experiences of those who worked with Markets residents from communities and care settings, and with the companies who were gaining important experience of testing their technology in real-life settings. Professor Joan Condell, Ulster University and Lead Partner of the Northern Ireland consortium, added: “The strength and depth of the local consortium will be of great benefit to the active community of businesses addressing the needs of healthy ageing through their products and services.

