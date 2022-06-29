Participants on Belfast City Council’s EU-funded PEACE IV ‘Transform for Change’ project came together this week at a special event in the Clayton Hotel to mark the finale of the project. 600 people took part in the programme since it was launched in November 2019 with 43 courses delivered in Belfast. 20 projects have been developed or are being implemented across the city. Among the projects are the development of two community gardens in north and inner east Belfast, walking and informational tours and cultural and community events.

Speaking at the event, Lord Mayor, Councillor Tina Black, said: “This project has built leadership skills and created great connections and relationships between individuals in community and voluntary, statutory and public sectors. This will build capacity and confidence and encourage collaboration going forward. Leadership is also so important to our community plan – the Belfast Agenda – recognising and building on our city’s achievements in looking to the future.”

Councillor Mal O’Hara, Deputy Chair of the council’s Shared City Partnership, added, “All the people who have taken part in the project have contributed to the building of good relations in the city and I hope this will continue to create positive change in their communities.”