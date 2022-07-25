August Craft Month is Back and Bigger Than Before

The countdown is on as Craft NI prepares for August Craft Month, a celebration of vibrant local craft across the island of Ireland for the entire month.

The programme includes a whole host of unique events, with this year bringing together more people than ever before.

There is a packed programme of over 200 eclectic events in all corners of the island, with over 100 events taking place across Northern Ireland specifically.

From workshops to exhibitions, fun festivals, insightful talks and tutorials, audiences from Northern Ireland and beyond can immerse in creative craft celebrations on their doorstep.

Showcasing the growing creative talent in NI, August Craft Month will uncover rich craft stories as audiences can hear from renowned makers from Northern Ireland who are working internationally, as well as new undiscovered creatives making waves in the local craft world.

August Craft Month is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and will feature an array of hands-on events across each county in Northern Ireland, from a diverse range of craft disciplines, from ceramists, textile makers, glassblowers, jewellery makers and many more.

You can learn about pottery-making in County Derry~Londonderry, join a basket making course in County Armagh, attend an Artisan Market, in Ballycastle, County Antrim or see molten glass being blown on the picturesque North Antrim Coast.

Local Councils in Northern Ireland are key to supporting craft makers, and you’ll find enticing craft programmes in Island Arts Centre, Lisburn, Marketplace Theatre Armagh and as part of the popular and successful Creative Peninsula in Ards and North Down, to name just a few.

Island-wide in 2022

In 2022, thanks to a unique initiative involving Craft NI, the Design and Crafts Council Ireland and Cork Craft & Design, August Craft Month will also be part of an island-wide summer programme with more opportunities than ever to get involved. Across the island there will be with unmissable opportunities to experience, participate in, support, buy and learn about the stand-out craft sector across the island.

The emphasis is on profiling the talent of local makers with the opportunity to learn more about craft, have a go and try something new as well as see unique work from talented contemporary craft makers. Craft NI is certain that there is an event suited for everyone one in Northern Ireland this August Craft Month.

Commenting on the partnership and launch of August Craft Month for 2022, Lorna Towns, Craft Development Officer, Craft NI said, “We are really excited about the August Craft Month programme this year. It is a wonderful opportunity for people to get to know talented makers and learn about the craftsmanship and skills needed to produce the beautiful pieces we can own and cherish. Our partnership in craft month across the island gives us a chance to share and grow craft audiences even more.

“The events are truly unique and also offer audiences a chance to have a go and push ourselves to try something new, guided by a skilled local maker.

“It is an important time to support the local craft sector after a difficult few years and this platform gives people the opportunity to do this, we are really looking forward to kick-starting the festivities officially this August.”

To get involved and show your support for the local craft sector in Northern Ireland this August Craft Month, plan your celebrations by visiting www.craftni.org/augustcraftmonth2022/

For the full August Craft Month programme, showcasing events taking place across the island, visit www.augustcraftmonth.org

Share your own craft adventures by tagging @craft.ni @augustcraftmonth22 #augustcraftmonth2022