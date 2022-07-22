Fleet Financial Drives Off With Prestigious UK-Wide Industry Accolade

Mallusk based Fleet Financial, part of Lookers Plc, has driven off with a prestigious UK-wide accolade after being named 2022 UK Leasing Operator of the Year by industry experts.

The local contract hire, leasing and vehicle management company picked up the prize at the 2022 AM Awards after the successful roll-out of the business’ innovative ‘eMotive’ and ‘Your Preference’ product offerings.

With electric and hybrid vehicles accounting for over 65% of the Fleet Financial’s vehicle orders, the company launched its eMotive product in 2020 to support SME’s and corporate customers successfully transition to electric and hybrid vehicles.

eMotive helps businesses navigate some of the key considerations of making the switch to electric or hybrid, including financial incentives, mileage, charging, vehicle choice and costs.

The launch of a dedicated ‘Your Preference’ personal leasing website in September 2021 has helped the business’ personal leasing division grow by over 70% with the site accounting for over 25% of its personal contract hire orders.

‘Your Preference’ allows non-business customers to use Personal Contact Hire to acquire a new car by selecting their make, model, mileage, and monthly budget.

Fleet Financial employs 25 full-time staff at its Belfast headquarters and manages almost 4,000 vehicles for 1,300 clients across Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Damian Hughes, Managing Director at Fleet Financial, said: “Fleet Financial is delighted to be recognised as the UK’s Leasing Operator of the Year by industry experts.

“I would like to thank our team for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to delivering ‘Extra Comes as Standard’ to our loyal and ever-expanding customer base.

“We are operating in a challenging and competitive environment, and to receive this national recognition reflects the strength and growth of our brand and the innovative products that we offer.

“We are determined to build on this success by utilising the support of Lookers Plc and its nationwide dealer group as we continue to deliver a mix of excellent customer service, technology and innovative products designed to support customers from SMEs to corporates and personal customer.

“And with local expertise across all makes and models of cars and vans, and our ever-expanding electric vehicle and hybrid offering, we are determined to sustain our reputation as a leading vehicle leasing company across Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.”

For more information on Fleet Financial visit https://www.fleetfinancial.co.uk/