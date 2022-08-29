24 Hour Squash Match

A 24hr Squash Match to raise funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK will begin on October 1st at 8am in Belfast Boat Club. At the end of the 24hrs the team with the most points will win the trophy, sponsored by Central Belfast Apartments.

In total, there will be approximately 50 players taking part, 25 per team. Some well-known faces will be taking part, with more expected as the event nears. Boxers such as Tyrone McKenna, Sean McComb and Tommy McCarthy and comedians like Paddy McDonnell and William Thompson have all signed up.

The aim for the event is to raise £2000 for the charity. To achieve this, some NIFL clubs and the Belfast Giants have donated jerseys to raffle off and the event has been backed by some great businesses who have come on as sponsors.

For more information, see @24hrsquash Instagram and Twitter and the Facebook event page.