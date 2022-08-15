Cha Cha Cha for the Cha Cha Clip

Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the Year launches new hair accessory

Created by three-times Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the Year, Sharon Malcolm, the owner of Sharon Malcolm Hairdressing in Newtownards, the Cha Cha Clip hair accessory has just launched!

The only true real hair clip, that matches to your hair colour, helping to create unique, on-trend hair styles, the Cha Cha Clip is created using strands of real hair sculpted into a unique three-strand braid.

Mounted on a strong, robust clip to hold all hair types, the Cha Cha Clip is available in eight colours. You can choose a Cha Cha Clip to blend with your hair or choose pink or lilac to create a dramatic flash of colour.

The durability of the Cha Cha Clip makes it suitable for everyday use and sports, and it’s also perfect for creating occasional hair, up-styles, formal and wedding looks.

Available now costing £25, see www.chachahairproducts.com or follow @chachahair_products on Instagram.