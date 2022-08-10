Join Cinemagic Creative and Digital Technologies Academy

Young people, aged 18-25, interested in the creative industries, are set to benefit the 2022 Creative and Digital Technologies Academy delivered by Cinemagic in partnership with Belfast Metropolitan College and North West Regional College, supported by Department for the Economy Skill Up Programme. Cinemagic is calling on young people from all over Northern Ireland to apply to be considered for a place on the Academy which will take on 50 trainees and offer invaluable skills development opportunities, including film production, from September to November 2022.

In 2021, Cinemagic produced 3 short films as part of the initiative which have gone on to win multiple awards at film festivals across the world and the trainees have gained opportunities in various aspects of the film and television industry. Visit Cinemagic TV to view the 2021 Behind the Scenes videos Cinemagic TV – YouTube (Lose Your Way, The Carer, A Bitter Pill).

The 2022 Academy will feature practical in-person and online masterclasses hosted by film and television crew, culminating in the production of two short films and behind the scenes documentary. The colleges will also lead students in achieving qualifications as part of the project.

To apply for the project, which is free of charge, 18-25yr olds from Northern Ireland are asked to submit an application form https://form.jotform.com/222074237355352 by 12 noon on Friday 26 August 2022. No prior qualifications or experience in the creative industries is required. The project is looking for individuals from all backgrounds that are interested in creative and digital technologies, and who wish to further their skills and work on a practical filmmaking project. Interviews will take place in the second week of September. Visit cinemagic.org.uk or email laura@cinemagic.org.uk for enquiries.

Key dates are as follows

21st Sept 22nd Sept 26th Sept 28th Sept 3rd Oct

5th Oct 8th Oct 10th Oct 12th Oct 17th Oct

19th Oct 21st Oct 24th Oct 26th Oct 31st Oct

1st Nov 2nd Nov 11-13 Nov 25th Nov 28-30 Nov