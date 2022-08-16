Musgrave NI right on track for Down Royal Bank Holiday fixture

Musgrave NI is returning to Down Royal as it takes on title sponsorship of the racecourse’s August Bank Holiday fixture.

The partnership will give the leading food convenience retailer and wholesaler, whose brands include SuperValu, Centra, Mace, Musgrave MarketPlace and Drinks Inc, exclusive naming rights to the full race card on Friday 26th August – the Musgrave Race Evening.

This is not Musgrave NI’s first foray into the world of horse racing as it has partnered with the racecourse for 10 years.

Down Royal Chief Executive, Emma Meehan said: “Like Down Royal, Musgrave Group has a rich local heritage with a 146-year history. We are always looking to work with local brands who share our commitment to developing authentic and elevated experiences for racegoers.”

Retail Sales Director at Musgrave NI, Paddy Murney said: “The event is an opportunity for Musgrave to show appreciation to our retailer partners, whilst enabling them to take some time out of their stores.

“The sponsorship also provides an opportunity to showcase Musgrave to a diverse local audience whilst being part of an extremely exciting sporting weekend.”

For full details of the Musgrave NI Race Evening or to book tickets, please visit www.downroyal.com