Try Arts and Crafts at a Creative Peninsula Workshop!

Creative Peninsula 2022 kicks off next week when artists and makers across the Ards and North Down Borough will give people of all ages and levels of experience the opportunity to see, learn about and even ‘try their hand’ at a host of different art and craft forms practiced in the local area. Now in its 21st year, the thriving annual festival of creativity which will run throughout the month of August, is a wonderful showcase of the Borough’s talented artists and makers.

For those who want to roll up their sleeves and get ‘stuck in’, The Creative Peninsula Workshop Programme boasts a series of engaging and interactive workshops designed to explore the processes used to create unique pieces of art and craft.

Join artist Rosy Ennis for a Dry Point Printing workshop in Ards Arts Centre on Tuesday 9 August where you can learn how to make a dry point print using a scriber and plate. Adele Pound’s Developing Skills for Sketching from Life workshop on Wednesday 10 August will allow you to experiment with different ways of seeing and drawing from life.

If you fancy creating your own Bud Vase, Sharon Regan is holding a two-week workshop at the Arts Centre where you can create and decorate a beautiful ceramic bud vase. Drawing to Inspire with Pandora Butterfield in The Walled Garden, Helen’s Bay on Thursday 11 August will be centred around a still-life setup. Gain a deeper understanding of the drawing process and feel more confident and skilled in working from life all, in the beautiful surroundings of one of the Borough’s hidden gems.

Booking is essential for all workshops. To view the full festival programme and for bookings, please visit the Creative Peninsula website:

https://creativepeninsula.andculture.org.uk/