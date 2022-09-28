Caring with Dignity

Formerly known as Trackars Healthcare, Kingdom Healthcare is regarded as one of Northern Ireland’s leading healthcare providers, delivering specialist homecare services for clients across the region. Headed up by Patricia Casement, a former nurse and senior healthcare manager with 30 years of experience, Kingdom Healthcare offers healthcare, domiciliary care and nursing care to clients across Northern Ireland.

Ulster Tatler catches up with Patricia Casement to discuss how Kingdom Healthcare is helping people live at home while receiving the care they need with dignity.

Patricia, tell us about the work of Kingdom healthcare in Northern Ireland.

Kingdom Healthcare is a specialist homecare health agency that operates in every county in Northern Ireland, providing care services for clients across the country. We are a registered company with the RQIA and have over 300 dedicated and experienced staff who receive an exceptionally high standard of ongoing training. Our handpicked staff have experience in caring for clients in any situation, including those with dementia, physical disabilities and complex needs who may require round-the-clock care.

What type of services does Kingdom Healthcare offer?

We provide a range of care, dependent on our clients’ needs. We work with every health trust in Northern Ireland to deliver packages for people in their homes, enabling them to stay at home, whilst being looked after by our dedicated carers.

We also offer bespoke services for clients with complex needs, and we tailor our ‘Hospital at Home’ service towards those who require an all-around care service within their home setting.

Our aim is always to enable our clients to retain their dignity and quality of life while they live at home whilst receiving the care that they need. Our care at home services is also vital as it helps to alleviate loneliness and isolation, which can negatively impact the mental health of those who require care at home.

With the healthcare system under immense pressure and our more at risk in society keen to remain at home, how can Kingdom Healthcare help?

If a loved one is at home but additional assistance that is not available through Health Trust packages, we offer private home care, where we tailor a package to meet their needs.

For some families who live further away from their loved ones, we offer support and reassurance with daily calls, companionship, shopping and help with household chores. For some others who need a little more assistance, we make their meals, check on medication, help with bedtime and personal care etc.

Regardless of our service, our team at Kingdom Healthcare are fully trained to deal with any situation at short notice and we have 24-hour support available for our carers, our clients and our families.

What sets Kingdom Healthcare apart?

We strive for excellence, we care with dignity, we uphold our values and deliver ongoing training to our team, as our staff are the heart of our business. Our company is passionate about helping all service users maintain or return to a life that resembles normality as closely as possible. We are a company that cares.

Are there any opportunities with Kingdom Healthcare right now?

Absolutely! There is a high demand for carers in Northern Ireland and we encourage those who would like a role as a carer to apply. We currently have opportunities for Domiciliary Care Assistants, Health Care Assistants and Nurses. Anyone who is interested can apply via our website https://www.kingdom-healthcare.co.uk/ .

Kingdom Healthcare is recruiting now, if you are interested in a role caring for others with purpose, contact us at gloria.king@kingdom.co.uk