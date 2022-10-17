£17 million Templemore Baths redevelopment almost complete

Work to restore and expand Templemore Baths is progressing well, with a two-stage opening now confirmed for early 2023.

The project aims to preserve and enhance the Victorian building’s historic features, while providing modern leisure and spa facilities in a newly built extension.

The leisure facilities will include a 25m six-lane swimming pool with spectator gallery, an 80-station gym, spa facilities and changing rooms. This part of the centre will open in January 2023.

The original building will reopen in spring 2023. Within it, there will be an interactive visitor exhibition connecting people to the social history of the building and the area. It will also include many original features which have been sympathetically restored including the ‘major pool’, which will be fully operational again, and the old slipper baths. The former courtyard has been transformed into an attractive new atrium where a café will be located.

Belfast City Council is investing £12 million in the project, with the remaining £5 million coming from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The leisure facilities at Templemore will be managed by social enterprise GLL and the new visitor attraction will be run by EastSide Partnership on behalf of Belfast City Council.

For more information visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/transformingleisure