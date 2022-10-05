Award Success for Castle Leslie Estate

Castle Leslie Estate has scooped the award for Ireland’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2022 at the prestigious World Travel Awards.

The world’s premier travel brands were revealed at a blockbuster gala ceremony at the new Hilton Mallorca Galatzo, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media. The brightest stars of the hospitality industry aligned at the World Travel Awards (WTA) European Gala Ceremony 2022 to discover who amongst them had won the ultimate accolades in tourism.

The World Travel Awards (WTA) was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, the WTA brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire. Each year, WTA covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to reward and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

Speaking after the momentous win, CEO, Brian Baldwin said:

“I couldn’t be more proud! To receive this award is a fantastic achievement. The team at Castle Leslie Estate is what makes this all happen. Without their hard work and their commitment to each and every guest to make their experience magical, this simply would not happen. Sincere thanks to everyone who voted for us”.