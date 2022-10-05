Coastal, Retirement Community Living at Baile Beag Estate

Baile Beag Estate is a new concept on retirement living for over 50’s in Ireland which launched in September 2022.

Baile Beag Estate believes that, as you get older, life should be fulfilling, engaging, and uplifting. Their aim is to give you access to the absolute best life has to offer in experience and service. Enjoy living life in your own luxury 2 or 3 bedroomed lodge, at one of the most beautiful locations in Ireland on the shores of Carlingford Lough, enjoying the backdrop of the Cooley Mountains. This Estate offers unique luxury supported accommodation. Baile Beag puts your safety, health, and well-being at the heart of everything they do. Development includes an onsite community health hub offering exceptional holistic therapies, health, and fitness amenities, along with access to excellent healthcare provision. With direct access onto the Greenway residents can walk or cycle directly into Carlingford and Omeath.

The onsite Slipway allows residents direct access onto Carlingford lough. Baile Beag Clubhouse offers a licenced bar, café, restaurant and year-round social events. Become part of an incredibly special club that offers everything you love right on your doorstep.

For more information or to arrange a viewing please email bailebeageresort@gmail.com or contact Rosaleen on 07724206425.