Giant Spirit Awards Recognise Resilience and Ambition of Tourism Industry

Slieve Donard Resort, Newcastle, Co. Down: Representatives from tourism businesses and organisations across Northern Ireland gathered this evening to recognise the efforts made by the industry over the last two years, celebrate excellence and look to the future.

Staged in the Grand Ballroom of the Slieve Donard Resort, Tourism NI’s inaugural Giant Spirit Awards, which have replaced the Northern Ireland Tourism Awards, were sponsored by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and received a record number of entries.

Tourism NI’s newly appointed chair, Ellvena Graham, commented;

“I congratulate everyone who has been shortlisted for this evening’s awards. They have all come through a great deal and continue to contribute so much to our economy. I am a passionate advocate of tourism’s potential when it comes to job creation and economic impact. This industry does really make a difference, and it can contribute more through even greater partnership and collaboration.”

Speaking about wider issues Ellvena Graham added;

“I know the cost of doing business is another huge challenge at present for our industry but we are known for our resilience and I know we will come through this too. While there is plenty more to be done, we have a fantastic product to offer and I am confident about the future and very much looking forward to the task ahead”.

The full list of shortlisted entries for this year’s NI Giant Spirit Awards, including winner and highly commended results, is below: