Giant Spirit Awards Recognise Resilience and Ambition of Tourism Industry
Slieve Donard Resort, Newcastle, Co. Down: Representatives from tourism businesses and organisations across Northern Ireland gathered this evening to recognise the efforts made by the industry over the last two years, celebrate excellence and look to the future.
Staged in the Grand Ballroom of the Slieve Donard Resort, Tourism NI’s inaugural Giant Spirit Awards, which have replaced the Northern Ireland Tourism Awards, were sponsored by Newry, Mourne and Down District Council and received a record number of entries.
Tourism NI’s newly appointed chair, Ellvena Graham, commented;
“I congratulate everyone who has been shortlisted for this evening’s awards. They have all come through a great deal and continue to contribute so much to our economy. I am a passionate advocate of tourism’s potential when it comes to job creation and economic impact. This industry does really make a difference, and it can contribute more through even greater partnership and collaboration.”
Speaking about wider issues Ellvena Graham added;
“I know the cost of doing business is another huge challenge at present for our industry but we are known for our resilience and I know we will come through this too. While there is plenty more to be done, we have a fantastic product to offer and I am confident about the future and very much looking forward to the task ahead”.
The full list of shortlisted entries for this year’s NI Giant Spirit Awards, including winner and highly commended results, is below:
|Category
|Name of Entry
|Rank
|NI’s Most Innovative Business (Small)
|The Saint Patrick Centre
|Winner
|Banana Block, Urban Scale Interventions (USI)
|Highly Commended
|Paul Cunningham Mourne Larder
|Shortlisted
|Castle Archdale Boat Hire & Water Sports
|Shortlisted
|NearyNógs Stone Ground Chocolate
|Shortlisted
|Tumble Circus
|Shortlisted
|NI’s Most Innovative Business (Large)
|Seamus Heaney HomePlace
|Winner
|Visit Derry
|Highly Commended
|Friels Bar & Restaurant
|Shortlisted
|Further Space
|Shortlisted
|Killeavy Castle Estate
|Shortlisted
|NI’s Best Food and Drink Experience (Small)
|The Chocolate Manor
|Winner
|Taste and Tour
|Highly Commended
|Walled City Brewery
|Shortlisted
|NI Food Tours Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen
|Shortlisted
|NearyNógs Stone Ground Chocolate
|Shortlisted
|NI’s Best Food & Drink Experience (Large)
|Killeavy Castle Estate
|Winner
|Fish City
|Shortlisted
|Friels Bar & Restaurant
|Shortlisted
|Hinch Distillery
|Shortlisted
|Most Promising Student
|Titanic Hotel – Jordan Sloan
|Winner
|Hastings Hotels – Marisa King
|Shortlisted
|The Bakery by Yellow Door – Emma Jayne McCartney
|Shortlisted
|Best Self Catering (Small)
|Keenaghan Cottage
|Winner
|Quarry Hill Church
|Highly Commended
|Aurora North Coast
|Shortlisted
|Coastguard Boat House
|Shortlisted
|Best Self Catering (Large)
|Dunamoy Cottages and Spa
|Winner
|Larchfield Estate
|Highly Commended
|Best B&B/GH
|Blackrock House Luxury B&B
|Winner
|Brooke Lodge Guesthouse
|Highly Commended
|Kiltariff Hall Country House
|Shortlisted
|Best Hotel (Large)
|Bishop’s Gate Hotel
|Winner
|The Whistledown Hotel
|Highly Commended
|Best Western Plus White Horse Hotel
|Shortlisted
|Clayton Hotel Belfast
|Shortlisted
|Killeavy Castle Estate
|Shortlisted
|Best Tourism Experience (Small)
|Cranfield Alpacas
|Winner
|Portrush Surf School
|Highly Commended
|Carlingford Lough Ferry
|Shortlisted
|Castle Archdale Boat Hire and Water Sports
|Shortlisted
|Lough Neagh Artisans
|Shortlisted
|Bakehouse
|Shortlisted
|Best Tourism Experience (Large)
|Hinch Distillery
|Winner
|Friels Bar and Restaurant
|Shortlisted
|The Spa at Galgorm
|Shortlisted
|Montalto Estate
|Shortlisted
|National Museums NI – Ulster American Folk Park
|Shortlisted
|Titanic Belfast
|Shortlisted
|Local Spirit Award
|Mary McGee – Mid Ulster District Council
|Winner
|Mick Boyle – Killeavy Castle Estate
|Winner
|Jamese McCloy – Mid Ulster Cluster
|Shortlisted
|Jamie Hamill – Coleraine BID
|Shortlisted
|Giant Spirit Award
|NIHF CEO – Janice Gault
|Winner