GOLF INVITATIONAL REMEMBERING PEDRIE WANNENBURG

A golf event was recently held at the renowned Royal Belfast Golf Club, to celebrate and remember the life of former Ulster rugby player, Pedrie Wannenburg who was tragically killed earlier this year.

The event included a four-ball round of golf with former Ulster Rugby players, a breakfast/lunch on arrival, post-golf dinner, entertainment and exciting prizes. There was also various fundraising initiatives to raise money in support of Wannenburg’s family and young children.

Look out for full coverage of the event in the November Ulster Tatler.