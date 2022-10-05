Ladbrokes confirmed as sponsor of Down Royal Festival of Racing

Down Royal’s long-established November Festival of Racing is once again to be sponsored by Ladbrokes.

The prestigious two day Festival, on 4th and 5th November, is the highlight of the racing calendar at Down Royal and has an exceptional role of honour including great chasers such as Kauto Star, Beef or Salmon, The Listener, Looks Like Trouble, Florida Pearl and Don Cossack.

A total prize fund over the two days of €425,500 ensures that the title races on both days entice the cream of Irish racing’s runners and riders. Friday 4th November will see the richest hurdle race in Northern Ireland take place – The WKD Hurdle – while the Ladbrokes Grade 1 Champion Chase will run on Saturday 5th.

Gates open at 11am. General admission is £20, children under 14 go free, and tickets are available at the turnstiles on arrival.

For full details on the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing or to book tickets please visit www.downroyal.com.