The Healthcare Provider With A Difference

Regarded as one of Northern Ireland’s leading healthcare providers, Kingdom Healthcare delivers specialist homecare services for service users across the region. This month, Ulster Tatler catches up with Patricia Casement, Managing Director of Kingdom Healthcare, to find out more about Kingdom Healthcare’s Private Homecare services.

Patricia, can you tell us what Private Homecare entails?

Our bespoke Private Homecare packages to meet the needs of the service user when trust support packages are not available for the service user or to enhance a package of care which is already in place. We understand that it can be a source of anxiety when it comes to implementing care in the home for a family member or a loved one, which is why we aim to make any transition as smooth as possible while retaining dignity and independence for the service user receiving care. Service users can customise their package to include a variety of services, including and not limited to assistance with personal care, meals, and other duties. There is no limit to the level of care our team can offer our service users and we tailor each package individually.

What type of service users avail of Private Homecare?

We have a variety of service users who opt to use our Private Homecare services when a trust package is not available for them. Our Private Homecare packages can provide reassurance by carrying out regular check-ins, paying home visits and offering additional support at home. This can be for the elderly, those with a physical or learning disability, mental health problems, terminally ill, special needs, or even someone who needs temporary care after a hospital stay. It can also be used for social inclusion, with our carers regularly accompanying service users to events such as weddings, parties or also just to provide company at home if that’s what is required.

What if the service user does not require nursing care, do you offer other types of care?

Private Homecare is not limited to nursing care as our team includes health care assistants. Depending on the service user’s needs, we will be able to provide them with the most appropriate care. Our handpicked carers are expertly trained and pride themselves on fostering warm relationships with those whom they care for. Private Homecare can cover anything from companionship, cooking doing the shopping, regular check-in calls, help with basic house tasks, etc.

Do you offer short-term Private Homecare?

Yes, we offer whatever type of service the service user needs for the length of time required. Sometimes service users only require short-term additional support after being discharged from the hospital to help get them back on their feet, so they will require just a few weeks of Private Homecare.

We can also provide short break respite care for family members who may be a full-time carer for a loved one. This can entail Kingdom Healthcare providing trained carers for 24-hour periods to allow family to go away for a weekend or to attend a wedding overnight etc.

Kingdom Healthcare: 32 English Street, Downpatrick, BT30 6AB

T: (028) 4483 0486

E: enquiries@kingdom-healthcare.co.uk