Best Dressed Lady Crowned at Down Royal’s November Festival

Racing fans and Ireland’s style elite came dressed to impress to show off their fashion credentials at the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal Racecourse on Saturday 5th November with Shileen MccConville from Lurgan taking the Best Dressed Lady title.

The Best Dressed Competition was judged by Founder of BPerfect Cosmetics, Brendan McDowell, Cool FM Presenter and fashion enthusiast Rebecca McKinney and Managing Director of ACA Models Victoria Withers.

Shileen took home an amazing prize package worth over £3,000 including an unforgettable luxury five-star trip to Paris along with £500 worth of BPerfect Cosmetics products!

Amid 20 other fabulous fashionistas, Shileen stunned the esteemed judging panel with her outfit that showcased both style and originality. Her purple themed outfit comprised of a mix of designer and high street including a stunning Cherobina dress, Grainne Maher leather headpiece, teamed with Lou Lou Sparkle bag and earrings and Top Shop shoes.

Commenting on her win, Shileen said: “I am thrilled to be crowned the Best Dressed Lady at this year’s Ladbrokes Festival of Racing. I have a huge passion for fashion and winning the Best Dressed Lady competition is such a privilege.

“The spectacle of fashion on display today was amazing and I’m honoured to have even been considered amongst all these stunning ladies!”

Kathryn Holland, Commercial Manager at Down Royal Racecourse added: “Ladbrokes Festival of Racing is without doubt one of the most hotly anticipated events in our racing calendar which celebrates the crème de la crème of racing and fashion.

“This year, we’ve seen some superb style with racegoers dressed to the nines in stunning dresses, stylish suits and sophisticated headpieces. The spectacle of Ladies Day added an extra level of colour, glamour and excitement to an already prestigious day of horse racing, and we are thrilled that Shileen has been chosen as our very stylish winner.”