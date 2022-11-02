Celebrations at this year’s Belfast in Bloom Competition

Ben Madigan’s Bar and Kitchen on the Cavehill Road, Zuni Hairdressing in University Street and the Europa Hotel have scooped top honours in this year’s ‘Belfast in Bloom’ competition, run by Belfast City Council.

Residents from across the city have picked up awards for ‘Best Front Garden’, ‘Best Hanging Basket’ and ‘Best Window Box’. While residents and communities have also celebrated wins for transformational, green-fingered projects – among these Eden Alley and Rainbow Alley.

A special awards ceremony took place at Malone House on the 20th October for the winners and runners-up of the competition.

In the commercial category of the competition, Ben Madigan Bar and Kitchen won the ‘Best Public House’ award, Zuni Hairdressing won for ‘Best Commercial Premises’ and the Europa Hotel won the ‘Best Hotel’ category for the second year in a row.

Eden Alley, a previously overgrown alleyway in north Belfast now transformed into a colourful haven for nature, scooped the ‘Best Community Street’ award.

While Rainbow Alley which was created and transformed into an urban garden last year by residents living on Reid Street, off the Cregagh Road, won the ‘Best Community Group’ award.

Belfast in Bloom Magpies in north Belfast won the ‘Best Community Gardens’ award.

Belmont Allotments’ plot holder, Robert Mudd, picked up the ‘Best Allotment’ award and Dundela Infants School in east Belfast won the award for ‘Best School Garden’.

Among residents who received awards were Matt McCarthy who scooped two for ‘Best Front Garden’ and ‘Best Hanging Basket’ in north Belfast.

Anna Albrzykowska picked up the award for ‘Best Window Box’ in east Belfast and Carmen Coggin and Kerrie Tuner won the award for ‘Best Front Garden’ in the west of the city.

The winners received certificates, a garden centre gift voucher and a handmade garden trug created by the Half Moon Lake Men’s Shed group.

The full list of awards winners is available at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/belfastinbloom