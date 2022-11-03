NEW LPG endermologie treatment is available soon at Beauty Culture!

Introducing the new LPG Endermologie Alliance machine !

What is LPG endermologie?

It’s a painless, proven and non-invasive mechanical massage that breaks down the fat cells deep under the surface of the skin and rejuvenates the body’s natural processes to produce collagen, elastin & hyaluronic acid. This increases skin firmness and elasticity and leaves skin looking and feeling smoother & more toned.

It’s incredibly effective at reducing cellulite, improving lymphatic drainage and detoxing the body.

A course of treatments is needed for effective results and course protocols are developed between therapist & client for targeted, personalised results.

Beauty Culture been doing the original endermologie treatment the salon for the last 15 years and it has always been a very popular & results driven treatment, but this new machine is leaps and bounds ahead of the old machine in terms of science, technology & protocols.

For a consultation appointment call 02890460100 or email info@beautyculture.co.uk