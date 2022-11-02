The Healthcare Provider With A Difference

Celebrating its one-year anniversary as Kingdom Healthcare after merging with Kingdom Services Group, Kingdom Healthcare continues to position itself as a key provider in supplying Nursing and Healthcare staff to the NHS and private sector across Northern Ireland and England. This month, Ulster Tatler catches up with Patricia Casement, Managing Director of Kingdom Healthcare, to find out more about Kingdom Healthcare’s Recruitment services.

What are the benefits of working for Kingdom Healthcare?

We are a healthcare agency that cares about its employees, which is why it was vital for us to ensure we have supervisors available 24/7 and support available for our carers whenever it is required. In terms of the package, we offer flexible working hours that fit in with different lifestyles and existing commitments, paid-for mileage and time travelled between appointments, which means that our employees are paid on the clock even when they are travelling to the service user’s destination, uniforms, training opportunities, weekly pay and many more is also included.

What is the employment process at Kingdom Healthcare?

Our vacancies are available on several online career platforms. Candidates can enquire directly through the Kingdom Healthcare website or get in touch with one of the Kingdom Healthcare Recruitment Officers, Hannah Lymph or Gloria King. Once an enquiry has been received, the candidate will be issued with an application form, and an interview or registration meeting will be arranged to assess if they are suitable for the position.

Do you need a nursing/medical background to work as a Carer at Kingdom Healthcare?

This is a question we get asked a lot. For Healthcare and Domiciliary Care Assistant positions, no background or experience is required as Kingdom Healthcare will provide full paid training and shadowing shifts, providing the employee with the best foundation needed to start their career with us. However, Domiciliary Care Assistants require a driving licence and access to a car.

For Nursing positions, we require the employee to be a registered Nurse, live on the NMC register. Kingdom Healthcare also welcomes retired Nurses to join the team as their experience can benefit a more junior team.

Are there career progression opportunities at Kingdom Healthcare?

Of course! We provide certified professional training and great opportunities for career progression, including a fully funded Diploma in Health and Social Care. In Domiciliary Care, there are opportunities to progress to Quality Monitoring Officer, Assistant Coordinator and Coordinator roles. We support this progression by offering the opportunity to study for QCF levels 2, 3 and 5 in Health and Social Care and also by providing training in a number of areas.

Can you tell us more about Kingdom Healthcare’s recruitment services for the NHS and private

sectors?

Working with highly qualified Nurses, Domiciliary Care Assistants and Healthcare Assistants, who have a wealth of experience in both the public and private sectors, we help healthcare organisations with their recruitment and staffing challenges. We have provided thousands of healthcare staff to nursing homes, residential homes, hospitals and clinics over the years, and can help healthcare organisations find the right people for their teams.

We have an ‘always-on’ recruitment policy, which means that we have new healthcare staff registering with Kingdom Healthcare every week. Our expert recruitment team works with organisations to help to alleviate staffing concerns, provide short-term and long-term staffing solutions and support healthcare businesses in seasonal periods when additional staff are required.

Kingdom Healthcare: 32 English Street, Downpatrick, BT30 6AB

T: (028) 4483 0486

E: enquiries@kingdom-healthcare.co.uk