Whistles to Open First Standalone Store in Northern Ireland

Contemporary fashion brand Whistles is pleased to announce the opening of its first stand-alone store in Northern Ireland, on Wednesday 16th November 2022.

Located in Victoria Square, in the heart of Belfast, the store will be spread over 1226sq.ft and will house the womenswear collections including footwear and accessories.

Whistles Belfast is the first of a new store concept for the brand, characterised by its signature contemporary design approach. With a gallery-inspired aesthetic, the store will showcase a curated edit of must-have pieces for the Winter season as well as a large selection of Christmas party wear and gifting.

“We are really excited to open our first standalone store in Northern Ireland. We’ve built a loyal, ever growing following through our popular concessions, so it’s fantastic we can now offer our full collection to our customers in Belfast.” Caroline Money, Global Retail Director, TFG Brands, London.

Whistles Belfast opens on 16th November at 9.30am

www.whistles.com

@thisiswhistles