posted on December 2nd, 2022
15th PANI awards
Public Association Northern Ireland (PANI) recently celebrated the 25th annual PANI awards at the Culloden Hotel, hosted by comedian Patrick Kielty. PANI is an industry body representing agencies and individuals in the media industry. The awards featured 29 categories across the six core themes of television, press, outdoor, radio, digital and magazine advertising. The contribution to the industry by media owners and sponsors was also recognised along with work on an international platform.