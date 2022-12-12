Down Royal makes plans for a Yuletide final fixture

Down Royal Racecourse’s final fixture for 2022 will take place on Boxing Day with Metcollect Limited taking on title sponsorship for a third year running.

Boxing Day is one of the most popular fixtures in Down Royal’s calendar and has become a hugely popular tradition for those seeking a fun day out and some fresh air after the Christmas Day festivities.

Following the recent successful two-day Ladbrokes Festival of Racing, it is evident racegoers are looking forward to this year’s Metcollect Boxing Day fixture with hospitality packages already sold out.

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive at Down Royal Racecourse said: “We are delighted to continue our relationship with Metcollect for our final fixture of the year. Our Boxing Day fixture is already shaping up to be an excellent day out for everyone to continue the Christmas festivities.

“With an action-packed racecard expected, we are encouraging customers to book their tickets in advance to avoid disappointment as availability at the turnstiles will be limited.”

Metcollect, the largest cable recycler in Ireland, will take on feature sponsorship of the meeting on Boxing Day which includes The Metcollect Handicap Steeplechase.

Gates open at 10.30am with the first race taking place at 11.40am. For full details on the Metcollect Boxing Day race meeting or to book tickets, please visit www.downroyal.com.