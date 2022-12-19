First Avenue Coffee Co. Sponsors Adults Only Panto

First Avenue Coffee Company celebrated the opening of their new cafe on Stranmillis Road by sponsoring Aladdin – The Adult Panto. This hilariously funny panto by GBL Productions takes place in The Waterfront Hall and is running until 30th December 2022.

For more information or to purchase tickets please visit; https://www.waterfront.co.uk/what-s-on/aladdin-adult-pantomime/.