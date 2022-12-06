Glen Moray’s Christmas Three!

Glen Moray has released three new treasures from its award-winning Warehouse 1 Collection, each celebrating the marriage of its classic Speyside single malt with some of Europe’s most revered wine and sherry varieties.

This tantalizing trio is comprised of Amarone Finish which showcases Glen Moray’s affinity with the full-bodied red wines of Italy; Amontillado Finish, adventuring beyond the whisky’s classic sherry maturation with dryer, deeper, richer notes; and Oloroso Fully Matured, Glen Moray spirit rested for eight years in Oloroso casks to release the rich, sweet notes of this characterful sherry.

These three limited-edition, UK exclusives have been bottled and released just in time for Christmas, making them the perfect gift for whisky lovers, old and new, who would love to unwrap a special dram to enjoy over the festive season.

Glen Moray Warehouse 1 Amarone Finish

Finished in casks that once held Italy’s legendary Amarone red wine, offering rich, ripe fruity notes that are the perfect complement to Glen Moray’s classic Speyside spirit.

Distillation 12.02.2010

Only 1194 bottles available

55.4% ABV

RRP £79.95

Glen Moray Warehouse 1 Amontillado Finish

Finished in casks that once held this dark sherry from the Montilla region of Spain, giving the finished whisky its dry, deep, rich sherry notes.

Distillation 12.08.2013

Only 1248 bottles available

57.5% ABV

RRP £74.95

Glen Moray Warehouse 1 Oloroso Fully Matured

Dark, nutty Oloroso (“scented” in Spanish) plays an important part in finishing Glen Moray’s core range, but this is the distillery’s first expression to be fully matured in Oloroso casks.

Distillation: 06.06.2014

Only 1950 bottles available

60% ABV

RRP £76.95

Launched in 2020 and with a clutch of awards to its name since then, Glen Moray’s Warehouse 1 Collection promises limited release whiskies matured in the Elgin distillery’s famous blue-doored warehouse, where rarer and more experimental casks are tucked away – always non-chill filtered and bottled at cask strength with natural colour. Previous releases include Sauternes, Barolo, Tokaji, Manzanilla and Madeira matured expressions.