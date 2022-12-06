Sharon Malcolm inducted into British Hairdressing Awards Hall of Fame

Local Newtownards hairdresser and the proprietor of Sharon Malcolm Hairdressing, Sharon Malcolm, was inducted into the British Hairdressing Awards Hall of Fame at the 2022 British Hairdressing Awards which took place in London on Monday 28th November 2022.

The only inductee from Northern Ireland in 2022, Sharon Malcolm becomes just the second female hairdresser from Northern Ireland to be named in the UK’s most prestigious hairdressing Roll of Honour.

Hosted by comedian, Katherine Ryan, and Executive Director of Hairdressers Journal International, Jayne Lewis-Orr, Sharon was welcomed into the Hall of Fame award at the black-tie awards event, where she celebrated the honour with members of the team from Sharon Malcolm Hairdressing.

Commenting on the accolade, Sharon Malcolm, adds: “For many years, my overall goal was to be named within the British Hairdressing Awards Hall of Fame and to finally have reached this point in my career, is an incredible personal achievement, and is also very humbling.

“I truly hope that this honour inspires many young hairdressers here in Northern Ireland that if you truly want to reach the highest levels of hairdressing, you can go for it. Set your goals, work hard and it can become reality.”

To be inducted into the British Hairdressing Awards Hall of Fame, hairdressers must win the same category at HJ‘s British Hairdressing Awards sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional three times. In 2014, 2019 and 2021, Sharon was named Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the year, and last year’s win confirmed her place in the Hall of Fame.

Earlier this year, Sharon also launched her first hair product – the Cha Cha Clip. 100% real hair, this unique hair clip transforms a good look into an awesome style with a strong bespoke clip that’s matched to people’s hair colouring. Cha Cha Clips are now available at Sharon Malcolm Hairdressing or via www.chachahairproducts.com